OAM for Aussie hay hero

The Burrumbuttock Hay Runners bring hay and hope to drought-affected farmers throughout NSW and Queensland.



Founder Brendan Farrell has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his service to primary industry, but he points out he hasn’t acted alone.

“With the award, you could chop that up into 500 pieces, no worries at all; every ship has a captain but you’ve got to have a good crew behind you,” he said.



Although surprised and honoured, Mr Farrell said delivering truckloads of hay wasn’t done to win official recognition.



“It’s probably more about seeing the kids smiling and the mum and dads in the outback just knowing they can get that one or two weeks’ reprieve on feeding,” he said.



“You’re helping with their mental health, letting them know someone still cares.



“We get the job done, we get the hay where it needs to go, we also support little community events, different things, try and get sponsorship as we can.



“It’s all about just helping your mates out and that’s what we do.”

