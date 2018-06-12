CSIRO to run its ruler over Inland Rail

CSIRO has been brought in to extract maximum value from the $10 billion Inland Rail project across the East Coast.

Transport Network Strategic Investment Tool (TraNSIT, developed by CSIRO, analyses every possible combination of transport routes and modes (road freight, rail and so on) to optimise freight movements along the supply chain.

CSIRO will run its TraNSIT algorithms over the proposed Inland Rail network, incorporating existing freight networks and identifying the impact of new facilities like freight hubs.

NSW’s Parkes to Narromine section of the Inland Rail project will be analysed as a pilot study.

CSIRO’s TraNSIT project leader Dr Andrew Higgins said the tool was provides a comprehensive view of transport costs and benefits based on infrastructure investments to agriculture and other commodities in Australia.

“It can identify the transport benefits to every business and industry supply chain from the Inland Rail to maximise additional logistics savings over the long term,” Mr Higgins said.

TraNSIT is used to map the truck movements of cattle and more than 95 per cent of agriculture transport Australia-wide. CSIRO recently applied it to the Federal Government’s $100 million Northern Australia Beef Roads program to maximise transport cost savings.

Some findings of note included a recommendation to upgrade the Buntine Highway and Duncan Road from the Victoria Highway to Halls Creek in the Northern Territory.

The road is a popular cattle route to Darwin and if upgraded TraNSIT found the currently rough road would save $183,584 per year or $5.39 per head and reduce cattle truck movements along the Great Northern Highway, which is the only sealed road between the NT and northern Western Australia.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael McCormack said Inland Rail TraNSIT project would help maximise the benefits of the Inland Rail and the Federal Government would collaborate with states and local government to integrate network strategies.

“The Inland Rail Supply Chain Mapping Pilot Project will be informed by local community leaders and supply chain participants,” Mr McCormack said.

“This is another step toward delivering this significant investment in Australia’s freight future,”

