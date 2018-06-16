Meet the man with one of Australia's largest tractor collections

A TOOWOOMBA man’s restored tractor collection, hailed as one of the best in the country, is set to go under the hammer this month with buyers travelling from as far as America and New Zealand.

Former St George cotton grower and now Toowoomba resident, Albert Brimblecombe, will bid farewell to over 400 lots of his vintage tractor and machinery collection, including more than 100 restored machines, at an auction later this month.

The 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee was released in the aftermath of a court case with Ferguson.

Mr Brimblecombe has been collecting and restoring forgotten machinery since the mid 1980s, with word quickly spreading of his restoration gift.



While he never had any formal mechanic training, Mr Brimblecombe picked up the art of restoration along the way.



Albert Brimblecombe, Highfields, with a line of John Deere tractors.

He would return an engine to a driving state and paint them original colours, with some machines taking eight years to complete.

“If I had spare time I used to put all my efforts into getting old tractors in order and getting them going again,” he said.



The 1911 Titan Type D is the oldest tractor in Albert Brimblecombe's collection.

“If you have a tractor that is complete, all the parts are there, you can get it going in a few months, I had another one took me eight years to all all the parts together for it.”

But with age catching up with him, Mr Brimblecombe, 78, said it was time to see the tractors off to their next chapter.

“I’ve always thought, I’ve got them to this stage, someone else will carry them on to the next stage, hopefully never go back to a paddock and rust out,” he said.



A variety of tractors will be offered.

Bundaberg Auctions Australia Wide will conduct the sale from 9.30am on June 23 at 104 Cronin Road, Highfields.

Owner and auctioneer Matt Beer said with no reserve, no buyer’s premium and no GST, interest had come from collectors and small museums as far as America, New Zealand, Western and Southern Australia and Victoria.

He predicted the tractors to make up to $60,000, with some items a one off in Australia.

A cross-engine Case tractor.

“I truly believe that this auction will easily set a precedence for prices of vintage tractors in Australia,” he said.

“Them sort of blokes (restorers like Albert) have saved a lot of those tractors that would have gone to the scrap heap and now they are forever.

“Where it is a sad day for him to see the tractors go, a little bit of Albert Brimblecombe will be spread around Australia.”

For more information visit bundabergauctions.com.au/june-23rd-2018-sale-of-the-century/