Australian ag showcase credentials to China

An alliance of Australia’s meat, wine, dairy and horticulture industries will this week embark on a mission to reinforce the nation’s position as a premium food source for high-end Chinese consumers.

The Premium Australian Food and Wine Collaboration is a new cross-industry partnership comprising Dairy Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia; Horticulture Innovation Australia and Wine Australia, in cooperation with Austrade.

It is focussed on growing agricultural trade with Australia’s major food export partner.

A Premium Australian Food and Wine Seminar in Shanghai on June 15 will showcase the best produce from Australian farms to leading figures from across China’s food industry.

Australian chef Tim Hollands, whose creative culinary skills have featured at events across Asia and the Middle East, will highlight the finest produce from Australian farms and educate seminar participants on the latest trends in Australian food production and cooking.

The nation’s produce will also star at a VIP dinner, hosted by the collaborating Rural Research and Development Corporation partners. Australian Ambassador to China Jan Adams will be the Guest of Honour.

National Farmers Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar, who will address seminar participants, said the mission was part of a long-term commitment to developing markets in China.

“When it comes to taking the highest quality foods from Australian farms to dinner plates all around the world, Australian agriculture has a great story to tell,” Mr Mahar said.

“Australia is already positioned at the premium end of the market for fresh produce in China and, by bringing together the red meat, dairy, wine and horticulture sectors, we can consolidate that position and highlight the strengths of Australian agriculture right across the value chain.”

Each year, exports from the four agricultural sectors to Greater China contribute $6.5 billion to Australia’s economy. This includes:

Dairy $2.76b

Wine $1.04b

Red meat and livestock $2.05b

Horticulture $633.8m

Austrade Trade Commissioner in Shanghai Karen Surmon said the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement gave greater confidence to Australian producers exporting premium food and beverage products, and improved choice for discerning Chinese consumers and importers.

“Significant developments in China’s logistics and warehousing, and its e-commerce leadership have also facilitated greater access to Chinese market by Australian exporters,” Mr Surmon said.