Collaboration to boost marketing for grain stored on-farm

Caile Ditterich, BlockGrain, and Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange. The two businesses are involved in a collaboration that will allow grain stored on-farm to be traded on the Clear exchange.

A COLLABORATION between an ag-tech startup and the Clear Grain Exchange is expected to provide opportunities for growers with on-farm storage (OFS).

The partnership between BlockGrain and Clear will allow farmers with grain stored in OFS to market the grain via Clear.

BlockGrain’s system allows farmers to accurately track their commodities from paddock to farm storage, bulk handlers through to the consumer.

It utilises blockchain technology, which allows for the recording and storing of millions of transactions in one single computer network, meaning more accurate information surrounding stocks of grain stored on-farm.

Caile Ditterich, chief executive of BlockGrain, said the collaboration was a natural fit for both businesses.

“This collaboration will take things up a level and allow something the market has really been looking forward in terms of allowing farmers with grain on-farm to be able to market it on Clear where they have a chance of accessing the best possible prices,” Mr Ditterich said.

Nathan Cattle, managing director of Clear Grain Exchange, said BlockGrain’s applications fit well with their exchange technology.

“Integrity around grain data is important for participants to have confidence in what they are buying and selling on an electronic exchange,” Mr Cattle said.

He said the BlockGrain technology assisted Clear fulfil something its grower customers had been looking for.

“Many of our customers have been asking for Clear Grain Exchange to trade grain stored on farm and BlockGrain provide a missing piece to help make this happen,” Mr Cattle added.

Mr Ditterich said farmers could now better manage the logistics process.

“From paddock to silo or bulk handler farmers can see where the grain is every step of the way.”

It has been a big few weeks for BlockGrain which has also teamed with Mountain State Brewing Company, West Virginia’s largest and oldest brewery, to set up a pilot project to track where beer comes from using blockchain technology.

In a world’s first, the partnership will see the two companies working side by side to explore how blockchain can overcome the lack of transparency in the beer industry, allowing consumers to fully trace the product’s ingredients from the source through to the entire supply chain.