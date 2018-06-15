The pace was further quickened for feeder cattle at the WVLX monthly store cattle sale on Thursday when a mixed quality yarding of 2610 was offered to another large, inquisitive and very selective gallery of principally Western District and southeast SA restocker buyers.



In a sale that could easily described as having two speed demand, better types of grown cattle suitable for lot feeding simply marched ahead with prices averaging 6-10c/kg lwt higher to the beat of interstate and some local feedlot competition.



Lighter steers and especially those presented in plain condition were mainly sold at firm to cheaper rates however the exception were the larger lines of well-bred Angus weaners that saw prices on occasions up to $150 a head dearer due to the underpinning support of a live export steer order.



The heifer market traded on similar terms with feeders keener for any lots suitable to feed. But away from these demand suffered, and without any volume orders in place, the opportunity to purchase young heifers at discounted rates between 180 and 230c/kg lwt were ample.

Feeders up their bids at Mortlake













Tweet Facebook of

The story Feeders up their bids at Mortlake first appeared on Stock & Land.