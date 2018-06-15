New president, CEO for NSW Farmers

NSW Farmers chief executive Matt Brand is switching from his role at the head of the state’s peak industry stakeholder group to lead Hort Innovation.

Mr Brand has headed up NSW Farmers for nearly eight years. He will vacte his current position in August and take on the position at the horticulture Rural and Research Development Corporation in September.

“It’s been a great journey. Restructuring, repositioning and realigning the Association has been a focus for the past few years. I’m very proud of the team here at NSW Farmers, the organisation we have enhanced and the members we represent,” Mr Brand said.

Hort Innovation chairman Selwyn Snell said Mr Brand welcomed Mr Brand’s appointment..

“Mr Brand has a solid track record of strong agricultural organisational leadership and driving a strategic change agenda - these attributes made Mr Brand an excellent choice to lead Hort Innovation into the next phase of its exciting future,” he said.

Mr Brand will replace Hort Innovation’s outgoing chief executive John Lloyd.

Meanwhile, after three years as president of NSW Farmers, Derek Schoen, has announced he will not be recontesting the election for president at this year’s conference in July.

Mr Schoen said constitutional reasons were behind his decision not to recontest.

“The constitution is explicit in a four year term maximum for the president, if I were to recontest the position of president I would have to stand down after 12 months and the vice president would automatically take over the position,” Mr Schoen said.

In 2015, amendments were made to the constitution to change the term of office bearers from one year to two year terms.

“The last three years have been most enjoyable and enormously rewarding, and I thank the membership for entrusting me with the presidency,” Mr Schoen said.

“I am proud to have overseen the transition of the Association’s 2015 and 2017 constitutional changes and to have helped unify and modernise the country’s largest state farming organisation.”