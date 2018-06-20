Shop window for NSW stud

Garry Cox and family of Langdene stud, Dunedoo, made their debut appearance at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show (ASWS) in 2005.



Their NSW pair win at Sydney Royal Show that year sent them to the Victorian show to contest the national title and since then they haven’t missed a show.



Their first year set the scene for years to come, nabbing some of the top broadribbons, including grand champion fine wool ram, reserve champion medium wool open ewe and second in the national pairs title.



In 2009 they snared the supreme Merino crown with a power-packed fine wool ram. The ram, with a stylish 17-micron fleece, was said to ooze productivity. Judge Brent Thornbury, Leenavale, Sorell, Tasmania, said the ram was a “standout”.



It was in 2015 that they took home the winning silverware for the most successful exhibitor for the first time.



That, according to stud principal Garry Cox, was one of the highlights from the past 13 years.



Their first place in the Lionel Weatherly Memorial trophy judging for the best group of five rams and VSMBA trophy for best Merino ram and two ewes went a long way toward securing the title. A four-tooth ram also contributed to their success, winning grand champion fine/medium wool ram.



In 2016 Langdene showed their industry strength and topped the sale at $15,000 for the ram that was earlier sashed grand champion fine wool ram.



Last year, they again sold the top-priced ram, but this time for more than twice as much money, with the hammer falling at $32,000.



They shared the headline with Merryville stud, Boorowa, NSW, and East Mundulla, Lake Grace, WA, both of whom sold a ram for $32,000 each.

The top-priced ram was purchased by Ian Greenwood, Yass. Mr Greenwood had previously purchased another Langdene ram at Bendigo two years prior, for $11,000.



Before their sale success though, Langdene exerted some measurable consistency in the show and won their second Lionel Weatherly trophy for the best exhibit of five Merino sheep in three years.



This year they will again be representing NSW in the national pairs title and offering three rams in the auction on the Sunday.

“The show draws all the leading sheep from Australia to Bendigo,” Mr Cox said.

“The show ring doesn’t appeal to all stud breeders. There are increasing numbers opting to display their sheep to the large audience at Bendigo.”

Mr Cox said by showing at Bendigo they were continually putting their sheep in a shop window.

“If you keep putting them there then people are going to keep looking,” he said. “And ultimately, you pick up clients who wish to try some of your genetics along the way.”

At Langdene they join about 2000 stud ewes a year as well as run 1000 ewes through an AI program. They also perform two ET programs annually.

“We mother up at least 1200 lambs a year,” Mr Cox said.

“We monitor the ewes, making sure they have reared two sets of lambs prior to being included in the ET program – to ensure we have proven breeders.”

Since they have implemented ET into the stud program, Mr Cox said he had seen a marked improvement in the top-end progeny.

“That’s put down to all the hard work invested in mothering up and the strict classing and selection criteria.”