Offering a smaller penning of 1875 head in what could to be the penultimate store cattle sale at the Latrobe Street, Delacombe site, a large following of lot feeders and local restocker buyers competed keenly, with light young cattle, in particular, posting the largest gains on the day.
The quality of the grown steer yarding was not to the high standard of recent monthly. Prices nonetheless rose an average of 5-8c/kg liveweight with most of the feeder purchases made between 288 to 305c/kg to top at 316 cents.
A market top of $1595 was paid for a yard of Angus, 591kg, these purchased by one of several South Gippsland bullock interests to attend the sale after months of infrequent appearances.
The weaner yarding, which varied widely in quality, saw feeders attack the heavier drafts and a broad range of local backgrounders absorb much of the remaining balance. However unlike last months subdued inquiry, demand this month was vastly stronger with prices for most mid to light weight drafts up $100 a head and more as few of steers made or less than $700 and heifers, $600 regardless of breed.
Restockers were active through the heavy end of the heifer market picking up suitable well-bred lots for breeding. Heifers were mostly sold from 255 to 265c/kg most selling from $650 to $1000 a head.
The market for joined cows and cows with calves was uneventful. The best in the market – a double yard of mixed aged Angus joined for a spring-calving made to $1360 while a small yard of Angus cows, with young calves made to $1820.
The story Strong rise in Ballarat cattle prices first appeared on Stock & Land.