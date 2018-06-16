South Gippsland buyers, Eddie Hams, Landmark and John Mitchell purchased cattle in a dearer market.

Offering a smaller penning of 1875 head in what could to be the penultimate store cattle sale at the Latrobe Street, Delacombe site, a large following of lot feeders and local restocker buyers competed keenly, with light young cattle, in particular, posting the largest gains on the day.

The quality of the grown steer yarding was not to the high standard of recent monthly. Prices nonetheless rose an average of 5-8c/kg liveweight with most of the feeder purchases made between 288 to 305c/kg to top at 316 cents.

A market top of $1595 was paid for a yard of Angus, 591kg, these purchased by one of several South Gippsland bullock interests to attend the sale after months of infrequent appearances.

The weaner yarding, which varied widely in quality, saw feeders attack the heavier drafts and a broad range of local backgrounders absorb much of the remaining balance. However unlike last months subdued inquiry, demand this month was vastly stronger with prices for most mid to light weight drafts up $100 a head and more as few of steers made or less than $700 and heifers, $600 regardless of breed.

Restockers were active through the heavy end of the heifer market picking up suitable well-bred lots for breeding. Heifers were mostly sold from 255 to 265c/kg most selling from $650 to $1000 a head.



The market for joined cows and cows with calves was uneventful. The best in the market – a double yard of mixed aged Angus joined for a spring-calving made to $1360 while a small yard of Angus cows, with young calves made to $1820.

Strong rise in Ballarat cattle prices Leo White and Michael White, TB White and Sons

JBS buyers, David Ronalds and Jason Ronalds were active buyers of cattle to feed

Paul Constable of Landmark kept a close eye on sales.

David Baird, Learmonth sold Angus weaners

Bruce Balharrie, Landmark and Linton Riley, Donald sold Angus steers for the Riley family.

Darren Mirtschin, BRC Agents bought cattle to place on grain at Swan Hill.

Tim Hill, Elders Avoca with Ben Williams and Quentin Williams, Tanwood were volume sellers offering 150 head of mixed sex weaners.

Landmark International buyers, Vin Ryan and Frank Glenane, tried buying weaner steers but never landed a pen.

Will Richardson and Peter Paling, both of HF Richardson P/L watched for bids.

Rohan McRae, Elders Korumburra, with Jarrod Dubignon, recently appointed to Elders Ararat office.

Lizzie Dridan, Landmark and Angie Perrisat, lethbridge purchased Angus heifers to grow and join.

Mother and daughter, Cheryl Fields and Kate Jones each purchased cattle to feed in the family's Garvan Feedlot at Avoca Tweet Facebook of

The story Strong rise in Ballarat cattle prices first appeared on Stock & Land.