New line-up for Ag Industry Advisory Council

A new selection of farm sector participants will advise the government on issues affecting agricultural, fishing, forestry and water sectors.

The 11 new members will be appointed to the Advisory Council (AIAC) on terms ending 31 May 2020.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud welcomed the new members.

“I’m pleased to welcome the new AIAC members, each of whom are experienced and influential industry leaders with collective expertise in rural finance, agribusiness, irrigation, horticulture, grains, wine, beef, wool, dairy, fisheries and forestry,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I have never professed to be the font of all knowledge and we need effective policies informed by a cross section of views.

“I’ll be meeting with the council this week hoping together we can challenge conventional thinking on some of the biggest issues facing agriculture and future productivity gains.

"I want to work through important strategic issues like innovation and research, the agricultural workforce, attracting investment and social licence and sustainability.”

The new AIAC members are:

Troy Setter, Queensland: Consolidated Pastoral Company chief executive and director

Veronica Papacosta, NSW: Seafood Industry Australia chairwoman and ydney Fresh Seafood Group managing director

Trent De Paoli, Queensland: Austchilli Group director and food technologist

Grant Cairns, NSW: Commonwealth Bank executive general manager – regional and agribusiness



Kristen Frost, NSW: Merino breeder and 2018 WoolPoll panel member; senior livestock writer

Lisa Marty, Victoria: Victorian Environment Department industry consultant, Forestry Policy Services; former Victorian Association of Forest Industries chief executive

Rebecca Milliken, NSW: Delta Agribusiness group human resources manager, Delta Agribusiness; Riverina Ag Network president

Keith Pengilley, NSW: Warakirri Cropping farm manager

Cheryl Rix, Victoria: Lower Murray Water chairwoman

Rebecca Willson, South Australia: Bremerton Wines senior winemaker

Michele Lawrence, Tasmania: Janefield Dairy joint owner-manager

The AIAC council generally meets twice yearly in various locations.