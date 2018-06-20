Horticulture gathers to celebrate

During the AUSVEG and PMA Australia and New Zealand conference, Hort Connections 2018, Corteva Agriscience hosted a networking dinner on the historic Kookaburra Queen paddle wheeler.
The Brisbane River boat cruise event was for key influencers and growers in the Queensland and Australian horticulture industry.
Australia’s Horticulture Young Growers of the Year are enjoying a cruise on the Brisbane River tonight. @qclnews#HortCon18#growersalliancewithsciencepic.twitter.com/WV2xpegBn1— Martin Bunyard (@martin_bunyard) June 19, 2018
The guest list included representatives from Dicky Bill Australia, Barbara Fresh, Zerella Fresh, South Australia, R Ceravolo & Co, South Australia, Enchanted Isle Farms, Tasmania, Harvest Moon, Tasmania, Andrew Craig, Tasmania,Bulmers Farm Fresh Vegetables, Victoria, Coolibah Herbs, Victoria, Butler Market Gardens, Victoria, Mycelia Organics, Victoria, Schreurs & Sobs, Victoria, Scotties Point Farms, Victoria, Mallee Primary Produce, Victoria, Willard Gold, Western Australia. Industry groups: included Onions Australia, Apple and Pear Australia and AUSVEG.
Corteva Agriscience is the agriculture division of DowDuPon and is the only major agriscience company completely dedicated to agriculture with a focus on scientific achievement to help the lives of producers and consumers.
