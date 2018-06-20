Horticulture gathers to celebrate The 2018 national Young Grower of the Year nominees Chris McLoghlin, Jake Shadbolt, Olivia Ryan, Mitchell East and Andres Crus with Corteva Agriscience representative Nick Koch.

Nick Weckert, Kent Bell and Andrew Meurant at the horticulture conference cruise dinner.

ABC's Queensland Country Hour presenter Charlie McKillop and ABC's Jodie Gunders.

Damien Hooper, Robert Babera and Grant Macqueen enjoying the Corteva Agriscience horticulture conference 2018 Brisbane boat cruise.

Lucas Neal and Scott Wallace enjoying the horticulture dinner.

Young Grower of the Year nominees Jake Shadbolt, Mitchell East and Corteva Agriscience Nick Koch.

Tiffany Frecklington and Rob Annetts at the dinner.

Shelly Chand traveled from Victoria for the 2018 Horticulture Conference.

Carolyn Martin, Damien Hooper, and Bernadette Pilling enjoying the Corteva Agriscience dinner.

The Corteva Agriscience horticulture conference 2018 Brisbane boat cruise dinner in full swing. Tweet Facebook of

During the AUSVEG and PMA Australia and New Zealand conference, Hort Connections 2018, Corteva Agriscience hosted a networking dinner on the historic Kookaburra Queen paddle wheeler.

The Brisbane River boat cruise event was for key influencers and growers in the Queensland and Australian horticulture industry.

Corteva Agriscience is the agriculture division of DowDuPon and is the only major agriscience company completely dedicated to agriculture with a focus on scientific achievement to help the lives of producers and consumers.



The story Horticulture gathers to celebrate first appeared on Queensland Country Life.