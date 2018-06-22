Live sheep trade in doubt as Emanuel Exports licence suspended

A live sheep export company has had its licence suspended pending an investigation by the Federal Agriculture Department, while Australia’s only other major exporter reviews its Middle East trade.

The company is understood to be Emanuel Exports, which operates the Awassi Express vessel that undertook a controversial voyage to the Middle East in August last year where 2400 sheep out of 63,804 - was recorded for the voyage which exceeded the mortality standard of 2 per cent.



“The licence will remain suspended pending a full review of the company’s response to a show cause notice,” the Department said in a statement, where it declined to name the company while an investigation was underway.



“The laws that regulate the export of livestock include strict requirements to ensure the health and welfare of animals. It is the responsibility of each exporter to ensure it meets those obligations.”

The Federal intervention into the $250 million trade follows action from state officials, who seized documents from Emanuel’s offices in Perth, Western Australia on Tuesday.

Emanuel Exports is one of Australia’s two major live sheep exporters.



The other, Livestock Shipping Services, recently suspended exports to the Middle East while it reviews its business following new regulations.

Last month Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud announced tougher standards for industry operators, accepting the recommendations of the McCarthy Review to shift from from mortality rates as a measure of animal welfare to focus instead on heat stress, to incentivise exporters to upgrade ships.



The Awassi Express made headlines in April when 60 Minutes broadcast footage of sheep tightly penned on ships, panting and in obvious distress, and wallowing in their own waste, which were widely condemned.