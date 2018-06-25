Green Triangle dominate Casterton sale

Buyers from within the Green Triangle area dominated a Casterton store cattle sale of 1300 on Friday.
Competing for a mixed quality penning, the local competition bid steer prices mainly between 280 and 330c/kg and heifers from 220 to 280-cents.
The end of financial year sale comprised mostly spring-drop weaners along with a smattering of lighter yearling-off types.
Due to the dry autumn a limited number of heavier cattle were penned and as a consequence major feedlot buyers did not attend the sale.
Earlier in the day a small offering of 165 store cattle offered at Hamilton was extremely well attended by local Green Triangle buyers.
Sales again traded in a similar price range of 285 to 305c for steers and 240-285c/kg for heifers.
