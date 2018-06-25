Buyers from within the Green Triangle area dominated a Casterton store cattle sale of 1300 on Friday.

Competing for a mixed quality penning, the local competition bid steer prices mainly between 280 and 330c/kg and heifers from 220 to 280-cents.

The end of financial year sale comprised mostly spring-drop weaners along with a smattering of lighter yearling-off types.

Due to the dry autumn a limited number of heavier cattle were penned and as a consequence major feedlot buyers did not attend the sale.

Earlier in the day a small offering of 165 store cattle offered at Hamilton was extremely well attended by local Green Triangle buyers.



Sales again traded in a similar price range of 285 to 305c for steers and 240-285c/kg for heifers.

Green Triangle dominate Casterton sale The Landmark selling team at the Casterton sale

Buyers at Casterton.



Buyer John Hommelhoff, Lake Mundy purchased Angus steers.



Landmark auctioneers, Greg Bright and Rick Smith.

Mt Gambier agent, Liam Durcan, Miller Whan John purchased light steers at Casterton

Neville Shine trucked Hereford heifers from his property at Pigeon Ponds to sell at Hamilton.

Hamilton agents Warren Clarke, Lanyons and Robert Lovell, Landmark sold and bought cattle in the Hamilton sale. Tweet Facebook of

The story Green Triangle dominate Casterton sale first appeared on Stock & Land.