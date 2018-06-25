New CEO for Auscott

Auscott has announced that current chief executive officer, Harvey Gaynor, will be leaving the company after nearly three decades of service including six years as CEO.

Auscott, which operates cotton farming, marketing and processing enterprises across NSW, is owned by the massive US farming business, JG Boswell Company.



JG Boswell Company president, Jim Boswell said Mr Gaynor was leaving Auscott to pursue other opportunities outside the company.



Auscott's current marketing director, Ashley Power has been named as the new CEO.



Mr Power grew up on the family cotton farm, Gabo, near Gunnedah, NSW, and has worked for Auscott for more than 21 years in many areas of the business.



He has been marketing director for the past six years.



Mr Power said he appreciated the opportunity to lead Auscott.



“I am honoured to work with great employees and customers that make Auscott an important contributor to not just the lives of our people, customers and shareholders, but also the communities in which we operate,” he said.

