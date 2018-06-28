2019 Zanda McDonald Award now open

Talented young agri-leaders from Australia and New Zealand are being urged to apply for the 2019 Zanda McDonald Award.



Applications for this prestigious award open today, with an impressive prize package worth over $50,000 up for grabs.

Now in its fifth year, the award provides the winner with an all-expenses paid trans-Tasman mentoring trip, $1,000 cash, a place on Rabobank’s Farm Managers Course, and access to the Platinum Primary Producers (PPP) Group - a network of over 150 influential agribusiness men and women from across Australasia.

Richard Rains, Chairman of the Zanda McDonald Award, said the award provided a fantastic opportunity for young agricultural leaders to further their career and their personal development.

“The mentoring package is quite spectacular,” Mr Rains said.



“It is tailored to their needs, and provides them with a great insight into some of the best farms and agriculture companies on both sides of the Tasman, through the PPP network.



“This delivers huge opportunities for the winner, and can really help take their career to the next level.”

Applications are open to individuals aged 35 years or younger. Entries close on Friday 24th August 2018.

Zanda McDonald was a prominent identity in the Australian beef and livestock industry and a foundation member of the PPP Group.



He died in April 2013 at the age of 41, following a tragic accident on his Queensland cattle property.



Zanda McDonald

Thomas Macdonald is the current award-winner, and was crowned with the title at the annual PPP conference in Taupo in March this year.



Mr Macdonald is the Business Manager of Spring Sheep Milk, in Taupo NZ.

“It’s been a real privilege to win the 2018 award,” he said.



“I’ve already made some great contacts, and am really looking forward to learning how their businesses tick, and the ways I can incorporate these learnings into my own career.” he said.

Mr Macdonald is using the opportunity to visit integrated food and farming businesses, gain a better understanding of large-scale Australian expansive farming operations and also explore the grain and arable sector.



During the Australian leg of his mentoring tour, he will visit PPP members including the McDonald beef farming operation in North Queensland, which is run by the late Zanda McDonald’s parents and wife Julie, and encompasses about 180,000 head of cattle.

Application forms for the award can be downloaded from the PPP Group website – www.pppgroup.org

Fairfax Agricultural Media is the official media sponsor of the Zanda McDonald Award.