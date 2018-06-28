Following a protracted 12-month building phase a crowd of almost 700 on Saturday took the opportunity to inspect the ultra-modern features of the soon to begin CVLX Miners Rest saleyards.

With its first sale set for the August-15 store cattle market, some of the comments received on the day revolved around the building that still need to completed while others were simply blown away by the sheer size of its massive three hectare roof area that will harvest 31,000 litres from a single millimetre of rainfall.



But then there were some others who saw the soft-floor as a genuine improvement on Ballarat’s current and aging Latrobe Street saleyards while others marveled at the variety of different weigh facilities that have been incorporate into both the cattle and sheep selling complexes.

CVLX open day impresses As regaulr Ballarat sellers, who rarely venture to the saleyards, Eoman Lenaghan, Tourello and Bruce Spittle, Ascot were quiet impressed with CVLX Miner Rest but suggest the real test will come of its design when the stock arrive.

A seller of sheep at Ballarat Keiran Moore, Creswick said he was surprised by the sheer size of the roof. Hw was also impressed by the inclusion weigh facilities for lambs which he says should be beneficial for those choosing to use them.

Ballarat stock agents Tom Madden, Graeme Nicholson and Xavier Bourke

Brothers Barry Price, Macarthur and Geoff Price, who farms at Edenhope, said the scale of under roof areas as amazing. “We sell cattle in Warrnambool and sheep in Hamilton but these new CVLX yards will provide options to sell either way said Barry Price.

Des Sanders, Cressy was very impressed with design of the CVLX but his greatest concern is for the road network, especially from the Cressy, Rokewood, and Shelford areas which has no direct transport link to the facility other than using minor country roads, which he said are not suitable for loaded trucks.

The BBQ area proved a popular place to mingle and talk.

Livestock Transport operator, John Beer offered a number of suggestions that improve transport movement around the CVLX.

AAM Group and CVLX staff Gary Edwards, Jonathon Crilly, James Thompson and Andrew McCarron conducted the guided tours of the facility throughout the day.

Geoff Dean, Tourello and Terry Hayward, Waubra saw the CVLX facility as impressed by the soft floors and under cover area but questioned "would it work when the stock arrive".

Dawn and Mick Ernest "Cherrymount" traveled from Streatham and were very impressed by the soft floor cattle yards. The cost for producers to sell here sounds fairly reasonable they said.

Avoca feedlot operators John and Cheryl Fields were most impressed. They saw the facility as being very different to the old Ballarat yards and said the soft floor should eliminate the problem of sore feet. Cheryl liked the viewing platforms we give you a close look at the cattle. They were pictured with Andrea Strawhorn of Blowhard who farms just up the road from the CVLX site

Hamilton sellers, and with decisions to make, Brendan Fitzgerald and Gwen Brooker traveled from Coleraine to inspect the CVLX. They saw the segregation of animals and workers as an impressive feature.

Bill Harris, Castlemaine, Ken Lewis, Muckleford and Graham Old, Newstead said they were interested to see the flow of sheep through the scanning facility will flow. The cattle weaning facility they saw as an interesting concept. Tweet Facebook of

