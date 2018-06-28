Following a protracted 12-month building phase a crowd of almost 700 on Saturday took the opportunity to inspect the ultra-modern features of the soon to begin CVLX Miners Rest saleyards.
With its first sale set for the August-15 store cattle market, some of the comments received on the day revolved around the building that still need to completed while others were simply blown away by the sheer size of its massive three hectare roof area that will harvest 31,000 litres from a single millimetre of rainfall.
But then there were some others who saw the soft-floor as a genuine improvement on Ballarat’s current and aging Latrobe Street saleyards while others marveled at the variety of different weigh facilities that have been incorporate into both the cattle and sheep selling complexes.
The story CVLX open day impresses first appeared on Stock & Land.