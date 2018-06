A pen of 10 month old Temora lambs sold for $276.20.

MLA livestock market reporter Leann Dax said the price significantly exceeded the $260 paid for a pen of extra heavy lambs at Forbes, last week.



Ms Dax said the lambs were estimated to weigh 36kilograms, with an $11 skin value.

She said the yarding was drawn from the Riverina, through to Tumut, Temora and West Wyalong.

Forbes Livestock and Agency Company agent Randal Grayson with Matthew and Joanne Randall, Trundle, who sold lambs for $260/head at Forbes, last Tuesday.

The pen was sold to Southern Meats, Goulburn.