Prices bounced back strongly at Kyneton's June store cattle market when a much smaller 360-head penning met more intense inquiry.

While outside buying was limited to two southern NSW feedlot orders, much keener interest by local-area restockers proved more than adequate for the small number assembled.

The strong bounce back in Kyneton prices was in line with the improved demand for store cattle across the broader market.

Heavy steers weighed at 539kg topped the market at $1590 a head while feeder weights, 360-450kg made $1090 to $1320/head, average 294c/kg. Lighter steers 280-360kg made $820- $1090, average 304c/kg while light steer weaners made $710- $910, av 314c/kg.

The heifers, which were penned in limited number, saw heavier weaners sold from $650 to $935 while light weaners made $580 to $780 a head as most fetched 240-270c/kg.

Graziers again took a stronger position on heifers as most viewed these as more flexible and the better buying on the day.

Prices bounce in small Kyneton penning Nigel Starick, Elders Bendigo and Clive Henderson, Sutton Grange looked to buy young steers to grow over the spring.

Dennis and Lorraine Gordon sold Angus weaners from their Carlsruhe property.

With cattle to sell, Bill Kriewaldt, Redesdale keenly checked the higher prices

David Anderson and Josh Dunbon purchased Angus heifers to winter on a leased paddock at Tooboorac

Reffaele Martino, Reservoir and Nicholi Nigro, Heidleburg purchased young Hereford bull calves they plan to graze on country at Pyalong. Tweet Facebook of

