Pork producers call for more CoOL labeling education

AUSTRALIAN pork producers say consumers still need to be further educated about new Country of Origin Labeling laws, which come into affect from July 1.

The CoOl labels are intended to make it easier for consumers to support Australian farmers. They include the Australian Made kangaroo logo, a bar chart indicating percentage of Australian ingredients and a statement of where the product was made.

Australian Pork Limited general manager of marketing, Peter Haydon, said the pork industry has been crying out for changes to labeling regulations, because the previous laws made it hard to identify Australian products.

“While all fresh pork is proudly Australian, imported pork is being used in ham, bacon and some pre-cooked pork products,” Mr Haydon said.

The kangaroo logo will appear on packaging of products that have only been made in Australia.

“We’re pleased the government has changed the labels and hope they will help consumers identify Australian products more easily.



“However, we encourage them to back the changes with more consumer education about how to read the new labels.

“For example, the kangaroo logo will appear on packaging of products that have only been made in Australia. That’s a problem for the Australian pork industry, because it means ham and bacon made here from imported pork will still have that logo and consumers just glancing at a package will be none-the-wiser.”

About 70 per cent of bacon and ham products sold in Australian supermarkets are imported.



The new labelling requirements had a two year phase-in period.

“While there was previously some tv advertising on the changes, consumers haven’t really had the new labels explained,” Mr Haydon said.

“I know people who are passionate about buying Australian and supporting our farmers will soon suss them out, but we’re worried most consumers may remain in the dark.

“We encourage people to actively look for the new labels and check out the bar chart and words, rather than just look for the kangaroo. Plus, our famous pink PorkMark will continue to be used on products and guarantees you’re getting pork that’s 100 per cent Australian.”

