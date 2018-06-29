AgGrow bull sale tops at $12,000

Top priced bull 4WC M6E (poll) with agent Peter Brazier, GDL, and vendor David Whitechurch, 4 Ways Charolais, Inverell.

Charolais were the star of AgGrow today at the annual bull sale, with both the top and second top priced bulls.

THE annual AgGrow Premier Multi-breed Beef Bull Sale was held in Emerald today, and saw a top of $12,000 and an average of $5378.

A total of 163 bulls were offered, with 127 selling for a gross of $683,000 and a clearance of 78 per cent. 

Top priced bull was 4WC M6E (poll), offered by David Whitechurch, 4 Ways Charolais, Inverell, and purchased by Rhett Bonisch, Hillview, Injune. 

M6E tipped the tonne on the scales, weighing in at an impressive 1025kg with an EMA of 125cm sq, and a scrotal circumference of 39cm. 

He scored a 14 in the P8, a 9 in the rib, and a 75pc semen motility. 

Second top priced bull was $10,000 Mountview Moonshine M32E (poll) who was offered by Mountview Cattle Co, Cambooya, and purchased by Bettafield Charolais and Charbray, Gindie. 

Moonshine, a 975kg milk tooth 22-month-old calf recorded an EMA of 147cm sq, and a scrotal circumference of 37cm. 

The multi-breed sale also offered Angus, Red Angus, Charbray, Simmental, Murray Grey, and Gelbviehs. 

The Angus line offered 55 bulls to sell 45 for a clearance of 82pc, top of $8000, and average of $2933. 

The Red Angus offered 14 bulls to sell eight for a clearance of 57pc, top of $6000, and average of $4250.

Charolais saw 44 offered to sell 32 for a clearance of 73pc, top of $12,000, and average of $5750. 

Charbrays saw nine offered to sell eight for an 98pc clearance, dual top of $7500, and average of $5375.

Simmentals were the only breed to record a 100pc clearance, with 30 of 30 offered selling for a top of $8500 and average of $6150. 

A small showing of seven Murray Greys saw only two sell for a clearance of 29pc, topping at $5000 for an average of $4250. 

The Gelbviehs also saw a small showing, with two of four offered selling for a 50pc clearance, top of $3500, and average of $3500.

