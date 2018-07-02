Brighter market for Warrnambool store cattle

Local southwest restockers and a small handful of feeder orders bid increased prices for store cattle at Warrnambool on Friday.
Competing for winter quality yarding of 1005, which contained a sizable selection of dairy-bred steers and Friesian bull cubs, the local restocker inquiry pitched a market for beef steers based mainly on 280 to 320c/kg while the dairy steer lines made 200-206c/kg with one F1- crossbred lot sold at 235c/kg.
The feeder competition, which saw just two buyers successful due to limited numbers, forked out 304 to 318c/kg for black steers and 240 to 290c/kg for Hereford lots, with some mouthed with two teeth.
A limited selection of unjoined heifers met with a varied demand ranging from 250-260c/kg for the heavier feeder lots while restockers paid from $550 to $800 for younger heifers, not weighed but offering opportunity.
