Brighter market for Warrnambool store cattle

Local southwest restockers and a small handful of feeder orders bid increased prices for store cattle at Warrnambool on Friday.

Competing for winter quality yarding of 1005, which contained a sizable selection of dairy-bred steers and Friesian bull cubs, the local restocker inquiry pitched a market for beef steers based mainly on 280 to 320c/kg while the dairy steer lines made 200-206c/kg with one F1- crossbred lot sold at 235c/kg.

The feeder competition, which saw just two buyers successful due to limited numbers, forked out 304 to 318c/kg for black steers and 240 to 290c/kg for Hereford lots, with some mouthed with two teeth.

A limited selection of unjoined heifers met with a varied demand ranging from 250-260c/kg for the heavier feeder lots while restockers paid from $550 to $800 for younger heifers, not weighed but offering opportunity.

Chas and Cass Kimpton, Glenthompson, watched their Toora West Angus steers sell to 318c/kg

Gary Webb, SKB Rodwells Warrnambool and Ross Dumesmy of Taroon, near Koroit, sold Angus steers, 400kg to 312c/kg.

Trevor Hodge, Elders Heywood was more than happy with a yard of Limousin-cross heifers purchased during the Warrnambool sale.

Landmark agent Ken Boyd paid $800 for Angus heifers for a Garvoc client restocking after the district St Patrick's Day fires.

Andrew Eldridge, Mortlake and Glenn Judd, Southern Grampians Livestock paid $210 a head for Friesian bull cubs they plan grow for the yearling bull market.

