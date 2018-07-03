Former AML&F staff reunion

Former employees of AML&F Co limited are invited to a reunion of staff in Melbourne on Friday July 13.

Employees of the former AML&F Stock & Station Agency are invited to a reunion of staff at 500 Collins Street, Melbourne (Kartel Cafe) on Friday July 13 at 4pm.

Established in England 1863 under the name of Australian Mortgage Land and Finance Company, the company opened its first Australian office in Brisbane before moving to Melbourne in 1865 to conduct business as wool brokers, pastoral finance, stock and property agents and as a pastoral company with interests in NSW, Victoria, the Riverina and Queensland.

The reunion is open to all Staff from all States including former Station Staff. Further particulars/ acceptance: John Cannon Phone + 61 407838177 or Jill Carpenter Phone + 61 428370004

