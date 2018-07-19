Rescue Swag’s safety rollout

Rescue Swag was developed in response to the need for a complete and reliable first aid kit that’s built tough for the Australian bush and compact for on-farm use.

The Swag is promoted as a fully portable safety system that can be easily fitted to vehicles, quad bikes, tractors, ATV’s or motorbikes.

Founder, Tracey Beikoff, who is based at Mareeba in Far North Queensland, said the key to prompt treatment was Rescue Swag’s unique attachment system, which means the kit is with you when you need it.

“The owner of Rescue Swag, Bec Drury had a serious bike accident while mustering, and tore ligaments from her ankle,” Tracey said.

“She was in a highly remote location and had to apply initial treatment herself, using the Rescue Swag splint feature to support and immobilise the injured limb, and stay comfortable until help arrived.

She was in a highly remote location and had to apply initial treatment herself, using the Rescue Swag splint feature to support and immobilise the injured limb, and stay comfortable until help arrived.

“Another customer, Mason, had a similar experience, when he broke his collar bone in an off-road bike accident, and first responders were able to quickly stabilise the injury with Rescue Swag.

“He was kept stable and as comfortable as possible, while waiting for an ambulance.”

The first aid products inside Rescue Swag allow for quick treatment of splinters, cuts and grazes, snake bite and burns, as well as life threatening situations including amputation and resuscitation.

The water-resistant vinyl outer won't rattle, crack or break, and also transforms to a sling, splint, immobilisation device or water carrier.

Recently, Rescue Swag expanded the range to include items like a Personal Locating Beacon, which allows the user to trigger an emergency response and be rescued in survival situations.

Likewise, the team value the latest technology in snake bite bandages and tourniquets, allowing a much higher survival rate in the instance of snake bite, or life threatening hemorrhage.

Visit www.rescueswag.com.au