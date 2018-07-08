Feeders feast of small Leongatha penning

Quality cattle were limited and overall numbers were well back at VLE Leongatha on Thursday when a much smaller penning of 1100 store cattle met an improved demand.



Agents reporting the sale said that all cattle suitable to feed went the way of eager lot feeders while local South Gippsland restockers remained hesitant with a good portion of the winter still remaining.

Terry Ginnane Landmark said that while there was not a lot of improved interest shown for lighter weight, small cattle some grass was beginning to grow through the region.



“Finisher optimism has also interested following Wednesday’s much stronger prime market export results” he said.



Sales of bullocks and heavy steers yesterday at $3 to $3.30/kilogram plus a healthy rise in cow prices has certainly got our finisher eager but there is still a fair bit of the winter still to go he said.



On a cents per kilogram basis feeder and heavy steers amde 300-330kg Mr Ginnane estiamted while weaner steers

Terry Johnston, SEJ Ruraco said that lot feeders Teys Australia, JBS and Thomas Foods all left their stamp on the result.



“It was not a big yarding – 715 steers, 250 heifers and a small handful of cows and calves – but of interest the feeders grabbed everything that suited” he said.

Among the leading sales: James Erbacher, Krowera sold 13 Angus steers at $1660 a head along with a further pen of 17 Angus sold at $1480.



JP Conlan and BC Liley sold 12 steers at $1610 while D Timmins, Glengarry sold Angus steers at $1600.



G Braemar, Trida sold 26 Angus at $1,540 while NR & SS Constantine, Buffalo sold $1,540.

Among the larger consignments: Glenfinnan Nominees, Mardan sold 11 Angus-Hereford steers, 262kg at 344c/kg for $900 a head. Glenfinnan also sold 14 Angus steers, 268kg, at 351ckg or $940.00/head plus 21 Angus & Angus -Hereford heifers (unweighed) at $660.



Vendor Comeragh, Leongatha North sold 18 Angus Steers, 8-9 months at $700 and 25 Angus Heifers, same aged, at $680/head.

Bulleondurra, Mirrboo North sold Black Baldy steers to $1050 and a yard of 11 Speckle Parks at $940.



R Boddy & Sons, Woodside sold 16 Angus Heifers, 18 months at $1090/head, R & S Constantine, Buffalo sold 15 Angus Steers (20mths), 498kg, at $1540.00 or 309c/kg



