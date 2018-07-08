Prices for Angus grown steers scratched out a meager sale top of $1220 a head at Colac store cattle sale on Friday where a mixed and plain quality yarding of 900 was penned.

Restocker and opportunity feeder buyers from the local district supply the bulk of the competition and retained a large portion of the yarding to within 100 kilometre radius of the southwest selling centre.

An overnight fall of 25 to 40 millimetres of rain across the Colac Otway and Southwest district was comforting relief for local area producers boosting the prospects for the upcoming spring.

Across the penning heavy steers weighed at 360 to 450kg made $1090 to $1220 a head and averaged 275 cents a kilogram liveweight. Steers, 280-360kg, made $840 to $1100, average 298c/kg while lighter (unweighed) steers made $500 to $910 and were sold for an estimated 278c/kg average.

The demand for unjoined heifers was dull. A yard of two Angus heifers, 400kg made the top money of $1000 a head while most other sales were made between $500 and $800 a head trading in a range from 180 to 250c/kg.

A small selection of Friesian steers weighed at 315 to 424kg made $540 to $750 a head while two yards of Friesian bull cubs – bucket reared – made $200 to $320.

The modest selection of cows and calves also held few highlights, making $620 to $1200. Several yards of joined females met limited interest to make $600 to $1100 with the best priced a yard of large-framed heavy Black baldy mixed aged cows joined for a 12-week August to October calving.

Limited interest in Colac sale Confident that rain will eventually fall in the north of Geelong area Sandra Richmond and Phillip Cakebread sold Angus weaners from their Little River property which they say in currently located in rain-shadow area.

Buyers Clarke Roycroft, Camperdown and Alistair Nelson, Colac, both ourchased cattle at Colac store.

Stewart Davies, Grenville and son, Oakleigh, purchased cattle to opportunity feed near south of Buninyong near Ballarat

Chris Smith, Swan Marsh (centre) purchased Speckle Park heifers from David Schoeter, Winchelsea at Colac. They are pictured with Colac agent Peter McConachy, Charles Stewart & Co. Tweet Facebook of

