Highly regarded meat buyer and cattle trader, Terry Tehan, was farewelled Friday in a service well attended by former industry colleagues.



Affectionately known as “TT” (Terrance the Toff) Mr Tehan began his career in livestock, aged 16, at Newmarket with agency firm, Power Fedler, before travelling the state to source stock for meat companies and to trade.

Born in 1928, he lived in Moonee Ponds before shifting to Kyneton in 1978 when he purchased Barfold Homestead. Owning a number of race horses, Terry was a passionate about horse racing stemming from his father, a successful jockey, and his grandfather a horse trainer.



He is survived by his wife Margaret and a long of list of short-term foster children they assisted.

The story Terry Tehan passes, aged 90 first appeared on Stock & Land.