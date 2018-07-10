NIMBOY, a 52,245 hectare (129,100 acre) South West Queensland beef property with carbon abatement contracts in place, has sold for $2.7 million.

Located 118km west of Charleville, the property has the benefit of producing about $1.1m in income through its carbon contracts over the next nine years.

The sale price is equal to about $52/ha ($21/acre). The property sold to a China-based foreign investor.

Nimboy has an excellent set of steel cattle yards.

Offered by the Andrews family, the property has a good supply of young mulga, gidyea country, buffel grass, annual grasses and herbages on soils that range from red loams to black soil. Nimboy is estimated to run about 1100 breeders plus progeny.

Nimboy, Charleville. - Google Maps.

Water is supplied from a bore, which gravity feeds multiple outlets, and dams.



Improvements include new steel cattle yards, sections of new fencing including 30km of exclusion fencing on the northern boundary, a four bedroom homestead, cottages, quarters, and a large shed.



The marketing of Nimboy was handled by Ben Forrest and Jim Guilfoyle from Colliers International.

The story Charleville’s Nimboy sold for $2.7m first appeared on Queensland Country Life.