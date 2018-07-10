Keeping employees happy is not just about the money

Bec Milliken

STATISTICS show that 82 per cent of employees would turn down a pay rise to stay with a good boss.

This was just one of the messages from Bec Milliken of Harmony Ag and Food Co at the Innovation Generation Conference in Wagga.

The conference attracted 150 people from as far away as New Zealand and Western Australia.

The three-day event was aimed at showcasing the issues facing young people in the rural sector and it provided a range of different rural platforms.

From field trips to talks and sharing information with agri leaders the delivery of facts and figures was diverse.

Ms Milliken’s presentation was titled Why People leave bosses not jobs. How to engage your team and build an employer brand struck a chord with the young audience.

She talked about the importance of employers giving new employees a “perfect welcome.”

This might mean introducing them to the team or receiving a phone call of welcome from the chief executive officer of the firm.

Her presentation also delved into the different personality or archetypes of bosses. Their strengths and weaknesses and whether or not employees were likely to stick around.

And in agriculture she stressed the importance of employers providing valuable opportunities for willing employees.

GrainGrowers chief executive officer, Michael Southan, said it was the 60th anniversary of the Innovation Generation Conference.

The conference is an initiative of GrainGrowers and aims to provide networking opportunities for members of the agricultural community.

“We brought together some great speakers to talk about key building blocks for success you need in achieving your goals in the grains industry and dealing with life challenges,” he said.

Some snippets from the conference this morning: