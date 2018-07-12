Emanuel Exports blocked in attempt to re-enter sheep trade

Emanuel Exports last night was knocked back in its attempt to gain a permit to start shipping the 60,000 sheep which had planned to ship last month.



In June, Emanuel’s licence was temporarily suspended following a show cause notice issued by the Department. Around 60,000 sheep were set to be shipped at the time the export permit was cancelled.

On Tuesday, the company applied to the Federal Department of Agriculture for a new export licence through a subsidiary company while the Department’s investigation is underway.

Emanuel Exports operated the Awassi Express vessel which conducted a controversial voyage to the Middle East in August last year where 2400 sheep out of 63,804 - was recorded for the voyage which exceeded the mortality standard of 2 per cent.



It is understood the most recent application, from Emanuel’s subsidiary, was rejected because of its association with the parent company which is already under suspension.

In June, the Department said Emanuel’s licence would remain suspended until a full review of the company’s response to the show cause notice was complete. It said last night the sheep remain in a registered feedlot.

“The sheep have been inspected by the Department’s veterinarians; they are in good health and well-cared for,” the Department said in a statement.

“Arrangements for these animals remain the responsibility of the exporter.

“Exporters are also responsible for ensuring they meet all animal welfare requirements imposed under Commonwealth and state law.”

Responding to calls for a unilateral ban on Emanuel’s operations, Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the power to grant and revoke licences is held by the independent industry regulator.

“All decisions on live export licencing, issuing of export permits and related matters are made by the independent regulator alone,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I have official advice from the regulator confirming I have no power in these matters.”

The Department said any export would have to be consistent with the additional conditions imposed on export licences following the McCarthy Review, including reduced stocking density, an independent audit of Pen Air Turnover and a reduced notifiable mortality level as well as an independent observer on board to monitor the performance of the accredited veterinarian with daily reports.