Aussie lamb record smashed, again

Another Australian record for lamb prices has tumbled at Wagga, NSW, just over a week after the previous mark was set.

A pen of 99 second-cross Dorset lambs, estimated to weigh 40kg and above, sold for $282.90 a head.

Jamie Croff, Glen Earra, Temora, sold the pen to Thomas Foods International.

The previous record was set a fortnight ago, when a pen of ten month old animals sold for $276.20.

MLA market reporter Leann Dax said most exporter buyers were active at the sale of 24,000 sheep and 5000 lambs.

Trade lambs sold at $6-11 dearer, averaging 795c/kg carcase weight, while heavy lambs were up $5 to 770-790c/kg.

Merinos topped at $214.

