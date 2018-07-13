Hobart hub for rma conference

Livestock agents from across Australia are gathering in Hobart, Tasmania, this week to look at global trends, business and leadership development, and best practice.
Delegates at the rma network annual conference had a masterclass in leadership from AFL supremo Kevin Sheedy, were entertained by investment banker David Williams, and learnt some home truths about the drought and ideas for the future from 2009 Australian Farmer of the Year and Walgett grazier Michael O’Brien.
Red meat industry consultant Simon Quilty shared some predictions about global supply, demand and prices.
And Gordon Stone from the Agri-Business Development Institute (ABDI) invited delegates to reflect on their business and personal goals.
The conference will culminate with a gala dinner and awards tonight.