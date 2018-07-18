Fairfax Media to close Ormiston print site

FAIRFAX Media has announced it will close its Ormiston print site after entering into an agreement with News Corp Australia.

The company will also put its 4.8ha Ormiston property on the market and find new business premises in the Redlands.

There will be no changes to the availability of Fairfax newspapers including the Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register as a result of the new printing arrangements.

It is understood that the changes at the print site will affect about 50 employees.

Fairfax Media chief executive officer Greg Hywood announced on Wednesday the new printing arrangements would make newspaper production more efficient for both publishers.

“These are landmark initiatives,” Mr Hywood said.

“They demonstrate a rational approach to the complex issues facing the industry.”

“Better utilisation of existing print assets makes sense and will deliver economic benefits to Fairfax Media.”

Mr Hywood said the arrangements would enable the company to produce newspapers well into the future.

News Corp will provide a range of printing services for Fairfax in New South Wales and Queensland. Fairfax will print publications for News Corp at North Richmond, near Sydney.