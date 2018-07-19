Woolworths recalls Essential Domestic Cleaner

Woolworths has issued a recall of its 1.25-litre bottles of Essentials Domestic Regular Cleaner, with IDs of 335172 and 335173 and use by dates up to June 2019.

The national retailer has been selling the items around the country between April 2016 and July 18, 2018.

Woolworths recalled the products due to a faulty child resistant cap, which could cause the product to leak.

A Woolworths spokesman said the cleaning agent is poisonous if ingested and can potentially cause damage to property.

Customers are advised to immediately dispose of the contents, while wearing gloves, by “flushing the detergent down the sink with plenty of running water and wipe any affected areas with a damp white cloth,” a media release said.

“Customers need to rinse the bottle and cap with water and present the rinsed out bottle and/or a purchase receipt to any Woolworths supermarket or Metro store for a full refund.”

For more information, contact Woolworths on 1800 303 515.

