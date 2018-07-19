Former Deputy Prime Minister Tim Fischer has told the Victorian Farmers Federation conference, in Ballarat, the United Kingdom had “lost the plot” over Brexit.

Mr Fischer said he had recently returned from Europe and had observed what he said was the political chaos, at first hand.

“Post Brexit, they are heading for chaos,” Mr Fischer said.

“They are in political chaos, they are in economic drift and – as of two nights ago – they almost collapsed.

“They are heading to a snap summer election.”

The government had lost the plot, in executing something people had voted for.

Mr Fischer said Brexit presented opportunities for Australian farmers.

He said while Federal Trade Minister Steve Ciobo was currently negotiating a deal with the UK, there was still a great deal of uncertainty, about what would happen after March 19, 2019.

“How much tangle will they have and how much regulation will linger?

“It’s a whole new ball game, when things come to an end, on March 19, 2019.”

Mr Fischer said he backed a new trade bloc, of Singapore, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (SCANZA) to deal with the UK.

“I hope there is enough wherewithal, with the post-Brexit UK, to be able to put together a SCANZA bloc.”

Mr Fischer said farmers could not ignore the fact America was also in turmoil.

“Australian farmers are going to have to be flexible, on the front foot and seize on that which is positive.”

The story Australia should set up new trade block: Tim Fischer first appeared on Stock & Land.