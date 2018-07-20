Barnaby jets in for WA live export meeting

Former Federal Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce flew into Western Australia yesterday and was set to appear at a live export open meeting at Katanning today.

The meeting has been co-ordinated by WAFarmers and up to 1000 people, including politicians, exporters, agents and processors were expected to attend.



Mr Joyce was the surprise addition to the attendees list and wasn't invited by organisers.



The controversial New South Wales politician who was the former leader of the Nationals has been reported as saying he was attending to support the cause of WA farmers who would be impacted if live sheep exports were halted.

"There are people out there who want to shut the show down and they will send us to hell in a handbasket," Mr Joyce said in an online video on Thursday.

It is understood only WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan and Liberal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson, who is also a farmer, are the only politicians who will make official speeches.



The Federal Agriculture Minister, David Littleproud, is in the United States this week.



Many in WA agriculture have questioned the value of Mr Joyce being at the meeting, suggesting he would only serve as a distraction.



WAFarmers said the aim of the meeting was to provide a forum for farmers and allied businesses to discuss how the suspension of the live export trade would affect their businesses.



They said it would also be an opportunity for the industry to puts its support behind the campaign to educate the non-agricultural elements of Australia.