Phoenicia gives growers, traders online option

THE online realm is increasingly becoming the trading floor for wholesale produce with another trading business launching into the market.

Phoenicia, a digital marketplace, was launched in June this year providing access to live sales and market data and real time visibility of supply and demand to deliver growers, buyers and merchants.



It boasts access to this information via any device with an internet connection.

Developed by fourth generation fruiterers, Anthony and Paul Joseph, Phoenicia has been built with an understanding of the current and future challenges faced by the horticulture industry.

“Our overall aim is to provide a vital link in the long-term sustainability of the Australian horticulture industry,” Anthony Joseph said.



“We’ve designed Phoenicia to align functionality with the requirements of the newly introduced Horticulture Code of Conduct which industry has demanded to provide greater transparency around marketing fresh produce.

“Growers can now see where their produce is being sold and for how much, something previously not possible and a key issue raised through the development of the new Code.”

The horticulture space has seen a number of online trading platforms emerge in recent years, including Freshbids, HiveXchange and FruitsApp.

Mr Joseph said by enabling real time visibility of inventory levels including supply and demand as well as historical sales data, it gives a level of supply chain insight which allows for better planning and optimised operations for both primary production and marketing.



INSIGHT: Phoenica allows growers to see where their produce is being sold and for how much.

“The ability to better plan operations including decision support around the type of product grown, through to the scheduling of planting and harvesting we believe will all have a direct positive impact on a grower’s bottom line,” he said.

“This level of transparency will change the way industry currently operates. Greater communication will see growers, merchants and buyers working closer together, solidifying long standing relationships whilst providing a pathway into the digital age.

“For our local industry to prosper, we need to start operating more efficiently, harnessing the power of technology to drive operating improvements and reduce unnecessary waste.



“Currently, 30 per cent of the world’s fresh food supply is wasted. By 2030 the global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion and by 2050 we will require 70pc more food from only 10pc more arable land, to fill this need.

“The Centre for Global Enterprise reports digital supply chains have the potential to drive a 20pc reduction in procurement expenses, halve supply chain costs and increase revenue by 10pc.



“As a digital marketplace, we have designed Phoenicia to help our industry start working smarter to optimise their operations by better managing supply and demand.”

Digitising fresh produce trade is only the first step for Phoenicia, with development already underway to introduce advanced functionality, including the ability for growers and buyers to collaborate on long-term supply planning.

