Agribusiness buzz in brief

Power supplier satisfaction slides

Snowy Hydro’s Red Energy continues as the top performer when it comes to satisfaction with electricity providers – a market where customers are generally losing confidence in services and prices on offer.

New results from Roy Morgan research show customer satisfaction with electricity providers in the year to May averaged just 56.6pc, down from 60.4pc in May 2017 and 73.5pc 20 years ago.

The research with 14,000 customers suggested more than 2.1 million customers were considering switching energy companies in the next 12 months.

Red Energy scored a satisfaction rating of 70pc, retaining its top position among the largest 11 providers, ahead of Simply Energy (65pc) and Energy Australia (64.4pc).

Queensland’s Ergon Energy was the lowest scoring performer in the group with 53.7pc satisfaction, although it gained 2.4pc points on last year.

Across the industry satisfaction levels fell 3.8pc points, with Origin down 9.4pc points (54.2pc) and AGL down 0.6pc points (61.2pc).

Lucky deal in China

Nut grower and marketer, Select Harvests, has entered into a five-year trademark license and distribution agreement with PepsiCo Foods to distribute and market its Lucky branded nuts, seeds and snack blends in China.

PepsiCo China will be responsible for marketing, sales and distribution, although Select will co-invest with PepsiCo to support the Lucky brand’s China launch.

Both parties will make significant commitments to a marketing program in the next 18 months.

Lucky has been a popular nuts and seeds brand in Australia for 60-plus years.

Select’s consumer general manager, Mark Eva, said the PepsCo China deal allowed the nut producer to participate in the increased consumption of plant-based foods in China where consumers were becoming more affluent and knowledgeable about the nutritional benefits of nuts and seeds.

PepsiCo was globally recognised for its marketing, sales and distribution capability and had created “a remarkable opportunity for Lucky”.

Nutrien buys Agrible

Canadian agribusiness giant, Nutrien, is to pay about $63 million to buy the Agrible digital agriculture company in Illinois, USA.

Agrible has an advanced platform and product offering which includes a agronomic and on-farm advisory tools, data science capabilities, predictive analytics and a global sustainability business connecting growers with agricultural, food and consumer products companies to measure crop production.

Nutrien, formerly known as Agrium, is the parent company of Australia’s Landmark farm services and rural agency network, and the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services.

Agrible’s platform is currently utilised by farmers worldwide, but mostly in the US where its digital product offering includes Morning Farm Report, Spray Smart, Nutrient Engine and Find My Seed.

“The acquisition is consistent with our strategy of investing in the growth of Nutrien’s retail business to further strengthen and differentiate our leading global position,” said Nutrien president Chuck Magro.

Agrible’s impressive digital agronomic and sustainability tools would soon be incorporated into Nutrien’s own digital platform.

Australian Made CEO

The Australian Made Campaign has appointed its deputy chief executive officer, Ben Lazzaro as its new CEO to take over the organisation responsible for promoting and administering the nation’s iconic green-and-gold Australian Made and Australian Grown logos.

Mr Lazzaro will succeed retiring chief executive, Ian Harrison, who steps down next week.

He has an engineering and communications background with more than 15 years experience in management, sales, marketing and communications roles in consultancy, agency and in-house capacities.

He joined Australian Made in 2011 as its communications manager, taking on his current job in 2016.

