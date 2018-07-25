A SmartShepherd device attached to a Merino ewe using a collar. Developers, Dave Rubie and Glenn Vasallo's Armidale business has been ranked in Westpac's 2018 200 Businesses of Tomorrow.

Westpac’s 200 Businesses of Tomorrow list has been released, including a host of regional and agribusiness players recognised for their vision in helping shape the nation’s economic future.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2017 program, the winning 2018 businesses exemplified adaptability, resilience, value to customers, and a readiness to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

Westpac business bank chief executive and 2018 program judge, David Lindberg, said this year’s applicants demonstrated the scale of movement of the Australian economy into a digital world.

“The digital economy is predicted to be worth $139 billion by 2020 to the Australian economy,” he said.

“As a key driver of change in the future, this year’s businesses reflect the drive that’s disrupting and shaping the industries they operate in.”

Almost three quarters of the top 20 are directly involved in technology or software development, with nominations including an numerous micro-business applicants such as early stage tech-businesses.

“This tells me leading Australian businesses are capitalising on the opportunities for growth,” he said.

“They’re breaking new markets, developing technology that helps people with autism gain employment, providing better analysis for solar energy users, and transforming waste into useful materials.”

Agribusiness finalists

Among the notable farm and regional players on the list are:

Aquamonix (Milperra, NSW) - helping agriculture and local governments to improve accuracy and efficiency of water use and monitoring.

SmartShepherd (Armidale, NSW) - providing agritechnology tracking the maternal pedigree of lambs, generating breeding advice for farmers about profitable offspring.

Hydrox Technologies (Sumner Park, Queensland) – developing solar-shrink mulch film to help farmers minimise costs and waste – and use less plastic.



Bundaberg Brewed Drinks (Bundaberg, Qld) - making naturally brewed, non-alcoholic beverages since the 1960s, including the famous ginger beer, with locally sourced ginger.



Kalleske Wines (Greenrock, South Australia) - the oldest certified organic, biodynamic vineyard and winery in the Barossa Valley.

Safe Ag Systems (Glenelg, SA) - an online work health and safety program prioritising injury prevention for farming and agribusiness

AgGrow Energy Resources (Mount Claremont Western Australia) - developing renewable energy, biofuel and industrial carbon products from diverted waste streams and cultivated biomass.

Yume Food (Windsor, Victoria) - a wholesale marketplace for quality surplus food, connecting suppliers of surplus products with buyers.

The 20 top placed 200 Businesses of Tomorrow, company principals will receive a two-week study tour to Silicon Valley and a tailored $50,000 professional services package from their choice of select providers offering legal services, public relations and communications, customer relationship management and management consulting.

More than half (59pc) of these businesses had ambitions to expand globally, Mr Lindberg said.

“As Australia continues to make the transition to a services and knowledge-based economy, it’s increasingly important for businesses to broaden their skills, tap into shared-knowledge and strengthen professional networks,” he said.

The top 20 winners will also take part in a mentor matching program with notable Australian business leaders.

Among the mentors are John Eales AM, former Wallabies captain and culture and leadership consultant; Mia Freedman from Mamamia Women’s Network; Tim Fung, Airtasker, and Jo Horgan, the founder and CEO of Mecca Cosmetics.



Several businesses from last year’s top 180 businesses were also recognised this year and awarded a position in the top 20 including, Araza, Metamako, and Whispli, each of which have demonstrated growth and increased potential since 2017.

Sharing his views on last year's program, 2017 Business of Tomorrow, Healthshare chief executive officer, Rami Weiss, said, having Healthshare recognised in the program was “priceless”.

By connecting a diverse pool of forward-thinking businesses, the program has helped create a strong, enduring network of leaders who continue to share their unique knowledge and experiences with one another.

"The Global Study Tour gave us the incomparable opportunity to learn directly from founders of Silicon Valley giants on the importance of building a company's culture - lessons which Healthshare has now adopted and turned into practice."

Putting employees and people first was a key trend for 2018 businesses.

“At least 71pc of the 200 businesses saw increasingly employee engagement or wellness as a significant priority, which is recognised as a key factor in creating a culture that drives productivity,” Mr Lindberg said.

The top 20

Araza, Victoria – Professional, scientific and technical services. A technology consulting firm aiming to deliver the latest innovations to the largest organisations

Avoka, NSW – Financial and insurance services. A software platform enabling banks to build a strong customer acquisition journey.

BizCover, NSW – Financial and insurance services. Providing insurance cover options for small businesses in more than 6000 occupations

Checkbox, NSW – Financial and insurance services. A platform enabling professionals to build customised digital solutions supporting compliance and regulation

Deputy, NSW – Information media and telecommunications. Cloud-based employee-management app for shift workers and employers to set rosters and swap shifts

Dresden Optics, NSW – Healthcare and social assistance. A simple, durable frame-and-lens system for affordable and high-quality prescription glasses.

GO1, Queensland – Education and training. Provides tailored training content for teams and a platform to track learning and development

Hatch, NSW – Technology, employment and skills, social science. Enabling everyone, starting with students, to identify and develop a career they love.

Humanitix, NSW – Technology. An online ticketing service that distributes all booking fee profits to 30 Australian partner charities

Metamako, NSW – Information media and telecommunications. Building network hardware and software that’s simple, fast and flexible, boosting transaction speeds

Orange Sky Australia, Qld – Charitable and community services. Providing free mobile laundry and shower services throughout Australia to people experiencing homelessness.

Planet Innovation, Victoria – Professional, scientific and technical services. Partnering with companies in the health sector, helping them introduce new technology and streamline processes

Redback Technologies, Qld – Renewable energy. Technology for monitoring and storing solar energy for home use or selling to the grid.

Repurpose It, Vic – Recycling and resource recovery. Industrial ecology process taking landfill waste and transforming it into useful material.

Shippit, NSW – Transport, postal and warehousing. A shipping and delivery platform allowing retailers to make efficient logistics decisions.

VendorPanel, Vic – Information media and telecommunications. Web-based procurement service connecting buyers and suppliers to reduce risk and boost value.

WithYouWithMe NSW – Professional, scientific and technical services. Helping underemployed groups, such as former defence personnel, to find meaningful employment.

Whispli, NSW – Software. A platform for organisations to uncover internal issues by enabling staff to speak up safely.

Whole Kids, Vic – Manufacturing. Producing a range of certified organic, additive-free and allergen-friendly snacks for children

Xceptional, NSW – Professional, scientific and technical services. A technology testing and services firm utilising the extraordinary skills of people with autism.