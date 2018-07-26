Meet the 2019 Rising Beef Champs

The Cattle Council of Australia has announced the state finalists for the hotly contested 2019 NAB Agribusiness Rising Beef Industry Champion Initiative.



The 2019 finalists are:



Lucy Morris, WA



Emily Pullen, Qld



Tracey Gowen, NSW



Ella Anderson, Tasmania



James Campkin-Smith, Vic



Roley James, NT



Kate Fairlie, SA



The Rising Champions program aims to develop the skills of the next generation of beef industry leaders, and Cattle Council CEO Margo Andrae said it was important that industry played a part in fostering their development.



“It’s critical that we provide young people with a passion for the beef industry with an opportunity to be directly involved and contribute to the decision-making that will affect their futures and the future of their industry,” Ms Andrae said.



“Many of last year’s Rising Champions finalists have gone on to be involved in industry organisations, and it’s pleasing to see them growing and developing as leaders in the beef industry.”



Customer Executive NAB Agribusiness, Neil Findlay, said the bank was thrilled to support the program, which is now in its ninth year.



“We’re firm believers in the importance of providing opportunities for young people in agribusiness, and I’m proud of our long-term support of the Rising Champions program,” Mr Findlay said.



The seven state finalists will attend a four-day networking and leadership program in Canberra from 12-15 August with the winner to be announced at a gala dinner in Canberra on 15 August. The winner will be sponsored to attend the 2019 International Beef Alliance Conference.



The award is supported by Cattle Council partners including NAB Agribusiness, McDonalds, Fairfax Media and the state farming organisations.



Tracey Gowen

Tracey Gowen manages her family’s cattle operation near Uralla, in the New England region of NSW. As both a cattle producer and a trained veterinarian, Tracey also carries out locum vet work to help producers in the region to maximise fertility in their herds and promote good animal health and husbandry.



Tracey Gowen

Emily Pullen

Emily Pullen is the CEO of her family’s business, Jim’s Jerky, based outside Toowoomba in Queensland. A trained agronomist, Emily worked in pasture agronomy in the Miles district before winning the Beef Australia Young Ambassadorship which gave her the opportunity to travel to the UK, where she furthered her education in food production and certification.



Lucy Morris

Raised in the Kimberley region, Lucy Morris is the Livestock Marketing, Export and Production Officer for TW Pearson and Son, a cattle company located in Australind, WA. She is the fourth generation of her family to be actively involved in beef production and has experience ranging from pastoral management, to breeding and live export.



Ella Anderson

Ella Anderson manages the breeding program for her family’s beef herd in Mayberry, Tasmania. The herd produces weaners for the Cape Grim branded beef product, and Ella balances her farm work and cattle management with a full-time position as a Clinical Psychologist. Ella is currently the Vice-President of the Australian Gelbvieh Association and a coordinator for Gelbvieh Youth.



James Campkin-Smith

James Campkin-Smith has established his own self-replacing herd of Black Angus cattle in South Gippsland, Victoria. Additionally, he manages the family farm, which focuses on trading beef steers. Growing up in Melbourne, James worked in restaurants which, in conjunction with his studies and on farm commitments, provided valuable insight into the supply chain.



Kate Fairlie

Kate Fairlie.

Kate Fairlie is a fifth-generation livestock producer, based in the lower south east of SA. Heavily involved in her family’s Angus stud, Kate also works as a regional manager for Beachport Liquid Minerals. Kate holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science.



Roley James

James is an entrepreneur, pilot and passionate cattleman with a keen desire to improve the beef industry and develop his family’s cattle business. He left school early to study the beef industry, specifically the effect of phosphorus on breeder herds and the benefits of aviation in the beef industry. Roley went on to start his own business supplying phosphorous to northern breeder herds.