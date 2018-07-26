Fairfax, Nine announce plan to merge

Fairfax, Nine announce plan to merge


Farm Online News
Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood. Photo: Peter Rae

Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood. Photo: Peter Rae

Aa

Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment have announced plans to merge.

Aa

Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment have announced plans to merge to create Australia's largest integrated media player.

The companies said in a joint statement on Thursday that the proposed transaction would be implemented by Nine under a scheme of arrangement, subject to approvals.

Once the deal is completed, Nine shareholders will hold 51.1 per cent of the combined company, with Fairfax shareholders owning the remaining 48.9 per cent.

The new entity will be led by current Nine chief executive Hugh Marks.

More to come

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Most popular

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.