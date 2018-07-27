Rural Bank buys Profarmer and crop forecaster services

The agricultural data and analysis services Profarmer Australia and Australian Crop Forecasters have been bought by Rural Bank.

The acquisitions follow another sell-off of agricultural business information assets by the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) which built a sizeable portfolio of Australian agribusiness services a decade ago.

The latest deal, due to be finalised next month, will merge Profarmer and Australian Crop Forecasters with Rural Bank’s Ag Answers division and complement the bank’s existing research work.

Rural Bank said the deal would also strengthen its strategy of delivering financial services, knowledge and leadership for Australian farmers to grow.

It has promised Profarmer and ACF subscribers would continue receiving the high standard of information and service they had come to expect.

No transaction price has been disclosed.

Profarmer, which began as the Australian offshoot of the 45-year-old US Professional Farmers of America (Profarmer) publication, has been owned by the NZX since 2008.

The local version of the publication was originally established in Western Australia in 1994.

It is supported by a team of specialist agriculture commodity analysts, including prominent South Australian market expert, Malcolm Bartholemeaus, providing strategy, analysis, data and a suite of online tools to help farmer decision making.

ACF is a leading provider of independent grain analysis and has been part of NZX’s agribusiness information stable since 2009.

NZX ag asset sell-off

ACF and Profarmer sat alongside other agribusiness publications such as NZ’s Country-Wide and Dairy Exporter and Australia’s Clear Grain Exchange business, all of which were offloaded in various management buyouts in late 2016.

Farm services company, Elders, subsequently bought a 20 per cent stake in Clear last year.

NZX has also recently sold its NZ rural newspaper, Farmers Weekly, to its former owners.

Rural Bank managing director, Alexandra Gartmann, described Profarmer and ACF as important strategic acquisitions that would build on the specialist skills, insight and capability the bank’s Ag Answers business already boasted.

“Profarmer and ACF are market leaders on grain markets and crop forecasting, and will complement Rural Bank’s expertise on topics such as Australian farmland values,” Ms Gartmann said.

“The acquisitions expand our research and intelligence expertise, and further enhance its position as a knowledge leader for farming customers and Australian agribusiness.

“We will take time to work with Profarmer and ACF … to explore further how these leading businesses can best complement Rural Bank’s overall offering to the market.”

Rural Bank, established by Elders in 1999, as been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank since 2010.

