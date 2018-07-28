Consultation begins Great Artesian Basin plan

Future of GAB up for discussion

Farm Online News
The Great Artesian Basin lies beneath nearly a quarter of the continent with 65 million GL of underground water.

The Great Artesian Basin lies beneath nearly a quarter of the continent with 65 million GL of underground water.

Aa

Consultation has now opened on the future of the Great Artesian Basin plan.

Aa

Rural communities are being urged to have their say on the future of the Great Artesian Basin, with consultation now open on the Strategic Management Plan.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud said local input was crucial to get the plan right. 

“If this resource is managed well then outback communities across three states and the Northern Territory will thrive,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The Great Artesian Basin gives life to communities, farms, industry and the environment.

“It’s also a vital water source during drought.

“That’s why we’ve worked with states and territories in consultation with Great Artesian Basin Consultative Committee to draft this plan.

Mr Littleproud said the plan aimed to provide a pathway for communities, traditional owners and governments to best use the resource while maintaining their standard of living.

“The plan has seven principles with values and objectives to help improve in the Basin over the next 15 years,” he said. 

Meetings will be held across the Basin to engage with communities on issues raised by the draft plan.

To take part in consultations, visit agriculture.gov.au/water/national/great-artesian-basin or contact the committee at gabsecretariat@agriculture.gov.au.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Most popular

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.