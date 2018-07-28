Consultation begins Great Artesian Basin plan

Rural communities are being urged to have their say on the future of the Great Artesian Basin, with consultation now open on the Strategic Management Plan.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud said local input was crucial to get the plan right.

“If this resource is managed well then outback communities across three states and the Northern Territory will thrive,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The Great Artesian Basin gives life to communities, farms, industry and the environment.

“It’s also a vital water source during drought.

“That’s why we’ve worked with states and territories in consultation with Great Artesian Basin Consultative Committee to draft this plan.

Mr Littleproud said the plan aimed to provide a pathway for communities, traditional owners and governments to best use the resource while maintaining their standard of living.

“The plan has seven principles with values and objectives to help improve in the Basin over the next 15 years,” he said.

Meetings will be held across the Basin to engage with communities on issues raised by the draft plan.

To take part in consultations, visit agriculture.gov.au/water/national/great-artesian-basin or contact the committee at gabsecretariat@agriculture.gov.au.