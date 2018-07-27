ACCC likely to clear Fairfax-Nine merger

Competition lawyers say the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will look favourably on the proposed merger between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media.

The regulator recognised the challenges facing traditional media companies as audiences and advertising migrates online and rival outlets spring up.

The competition watchdog has confirmed it will review the deal to assess whether it is likely to substantially lessen competition, as the journalists' union urged the ACCC to block the deal.

An ACCC spokeswoman said its review would take about 12 weeks and involve consultation with industry stakeholders, in the first major media merger made possible since the Turnbull government relaxed media ownership laws last year.

Media reforms passed by Communications Minister Mitch Fifield last year have paced the way for the Nine-Fairfax merger.



"When reviewing mergers in the media sector, the ACCC considers the competition impact on consumers (both readers and viewers), advertisers and content creators/sellers," the ACCC said.

"The impact of technology on the media sector will be a critical part of the competition analysis."

Fairfax Media’s assets include the big stable of 100-plus agricultural and regional mastheads around Australia, mostly amassed by the Rural Press group which merged with Fairfax in 2007.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority, which regulates broadcasters, said it believed the latest Fairfax merger was legal.

"Based on the information available, the ACMA considers the merger between Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (Nine) and Fairfax Media Limited (Fairfax) would be compliant with the media diversity and control rules administered by the ACMA," a statement said.

Nine chief executive Hugh Marks, who will run the combined entity, was confident regulators would green light the deal.

"Certainly, on our analysis, you know, we feel confident that this is a transaction that should proceed," he told a conference call for analysts and investors.

The ACCC's scrutiny of the merger comes as it undertakes an inquiry into digital platforms such as Facebook and Google, and the impact they have had on traditional media.

Under the media reforms passed last year, the government scrapped the two out of three rule, which stopped a media outlet owning a newspaper, radio station and TV station in the same market.

However, other several restrictions on media ownership and competition were retained, including the voices rule, which requires there to be no fewer than five independent media operators in a metropolitan broadcast licence area and four in a regional area.

Clifford Chance anti-trust partner Dave Poddar said the ACCC would focus on the impact that loss of diversity of media outlets would have on the national and regional markets, as well as loss of a platform for advertisers.

"The ACCC is quite conscious of the nature of changing technologies and through its digital platforms inquiry, is taking a long look at those kinds of issues and it's impact on journalism in Australia," he said.

"The ACCC's analysis and willingness to consider new technologies and competitors such as Netflix is far better than many other regulators who still struggling to understand the impact of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook."

One lawyer, who did not want to be identified because they have acted for media companies, said the demarcation between broadcasting and print had faded as new media emerged, and the ACCC would be most interested what the merger meant for advertisers.

"I'm not convinced there is a huge amount of competition [issues] in the deal," the lawyer said.

But Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance media division president Marcus Strom said the merger would lead to a loss of diversity in what was already a concentrated media market.

"Today's takeover announcement is the inevitable result of the Coalition's Government's short-sighted and ill-conceived changes to media ownership laws that were always going to result in less media diversity,” he said



“With ongoing inquiries into the independence and long-term viability of quality journalism under way, the ACCC must block this takeover.”