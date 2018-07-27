Dawson River irrigation opportunity

IT will be the end of an era when the highly acclaimed Dawson River irrigation property Harcourt goes to auction in Rockhampton on August 30.

Harcourt Partnership consists of Alan and Jocelyn Austin, Greg and Christine Austin and Michael and Deborah Austin.

Located 39km from Moura and 22km from Baralaba, the 1587 hectare (3922 acre) freehold property sits on the eastern side of the Dawson River.

The property was bought in 1988 as a dryland farming operation. Since then Harcourt has been developed into a first class irrigation and farming enterprise.



The property has 674ha of irrigation and 455ha of dryland cultivation. Soil types run from self-mulching dark clay to sandy loam. The six flood irrigated fields have been laser levelled.

The property boasts a 2000 megalitre water allocation and flood harvesting. There is a 1800ML and a 800ML storage reservoir as well as three surge areas with the capacity to hold 100ML.

The infrastructure on Harcourt is described as being in very good condition.



The main homestead is a fully restored 100-year-old Queenslander. It is air conditioned and has four bedrooms, an office, two bathrooms, a large living area and front and back verandahs. The second residence is a three bedroom home built in 2006. There are also air conditioned workers quarters.

There are two machinery sheds. One is 48x12m with a workshop and parts room. The second is 36x12m. There is also a four bay vehicle shed, fertiliser shed, and a chemical shed.

Selling agent Gary Bishop of Hourn & Bishop Qld said the vendors were committed to finalising the Harcourt partnership.



“It is exciting when these good quality properties come up for genuine sale,” Mr Bishop said.



Contact Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, or Gary Hourn, 0407 971 140, Hourn & Bishop Qld.