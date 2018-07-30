Casino saleyards upgrade | Video

DELEGATES to the Saleyards Expo in Casino, NSW, have been left impressed following a tour of the $7 million Stage One of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

The work to date represents half of the facility’s $14m upgrade, stage two of which will be completed within the next 12 months.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the transformation of the existing 35 year old, open air Casino selling facility had been achieved without losing a single selling day.

“The challenge was to build the new facility as we continued to operate,” Mr Macdonald said.

“That obviously had some real challenges as we rolled out stage one.



Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange's proposed stage two development.

“I’m pleased to say with some really good management by the saleyards staff and (design and engineering company) Wileys and all of our stakeholders, we were able to deliver the upgrade without really affecting our throughput figures or our proceeds.”

The saleyards typically handles about 100,000 cattle a year.

Mr Macdonald said the upgrade had also seen a rethinking of the business of running the saleyards.



Previously, fees were set at $3500/year/agency. Turnover at the yards was $76m in the last financial year.

Mr Macdonald said after benchmarking against other saleyards and studying who earned what at the selling facility, costs that better reflected actual running costs were able to be calculated.

“When you look at who earns what from the saleyards, council earns the least,” Mr Macdonald said.

“Agencies now pay an annual $10,500 license fee and 75c a head levy.



“A 100,000 head throughput now generates council about $125,000 a year in income.

“At the end of the day it is what we have deemed a fair model. We have a better facility and it is a fair balance for producers, agents and the council.

“NLRX is a business and we’re running it as a business. We need it to be financially sustainable.”



Stage one has 11,400sq m roof over 10,000sq m of floor space. There are two semi-automatic four way drafts, 12 dual purpose mustering pens, 50 new selling pens, and all of the gates and latches have been upgraded. There are also security fences, LED lighting, close circuit cameras, bull wash pens and an upgraded truck wash.

Construction of the Stage Two development has been awarded to Lismore builders AGS Commercial. Stage two will see a 16,000 square metre roof that will cover the delivery and loading pens. Soft flooring will be throughout. The redevelopment of the 40ha site also includes new transit yards, car parking and signage.

Mr Macdonald said the stage two roof was engineered to carry solar panels.

