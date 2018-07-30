Argentina signs ag co-operation agreement with Australia

Traditional farm export rivals Australia and Argentina have committed to stronger agricultural engagement and co-operation, including stronger trade ties.

The two countries convened the inaugural Australia-Argentina high level agriculture dialogue meeting in Buenos Aires at the weekend.

Agriculture Minister, David Littleproud, said the initiative showed both countries had agreed to building partnerships and increasing engagement on complementary interests to benefit each other.

Agriculture is so important to our two nations and we are both keen to build trade. - David Littleproud, federal Agriculture Minister

“Australia and Argentina are both big agricultural players in the southern hemisphere and historically we have been competitors,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Agriculture is so important to our two nations and we are both keen to build trade.

“The signing of the joint statement is a huge step towards collaboration.”

Australia’s commitment to the bilateral relationship will include appointing a dedicated agricultural counsellor in South America from 2019 as a deliberate move to help drive Australian produce into Latin American markets.

He said the trip provided a chance to meet with ministerial delegates, push for greater market access for our farmers, promote Australian agriculture, improve trade relationships and discuss further collaboration.

Argentina, with a population of 43 million and as one of the most developed markets in Latin America offered plenty of untapped potential for Australian farmers and agribusiness.



Also, like Australia, Argentina had farm production challenges such as farming in varied climates, effectively managing water resources and improving agricultural productivity to ensure agricultural industries stayed sustainable.

“I look forward to working together in agricultural technology, research and development, biosecurity and water resource management,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Australian agriculture has grown under the Coalition Government despite the challenges of a variable climate.

“To maintain growth we will depend on innovation and new technology and we can learn a lot from Argentina as a leader in research and development.”



The Australia-Argentina agriculture “dialogue” is the first of its type between the two countries.

It builds on principles set out in the 2015 memorandum of understanding on co-operation in the agriculture and livestock sectors, signed by Australia and Argentina in 2015.

RELATED READING:

Mr Littleproud also represented Australia at the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ meeting in Buenos Aires.

“Almost two thirds of our agricultural, fisheries and forestry exports go to G20 members, worth a combined $37.6 billion, so maintaining these trade relationships is essential,” he said.

This year’s theme of a sustainable food future had a focus on good soil management.

It provided an opportunity to share Australia’s strong commitment to natural resource management as a key driver of productivity.

Australia was also able to highlight its contribution to global food supply and the importance of global value chains for boosting rural prosperity.

Mr Littleproud’s Argentinian visit is part of a two week trip which also included the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

