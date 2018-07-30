New CEO for AuctionsPlus

AuctionsPlus sales manager, Angus Street, is to take over as the online livestock marketing platform’s new chief executive officer later this week.

Mr Street, whose career has included time at Meat and Livestock Australia and Horticulture Innovation Australia, replaces Anna Speer, who departed AuctionsPlus this month to join Australian Agricultural Company after three and a half years leading the business.

AuctionsPlus has co-ordinated the sale of more than 390,000 commercial cattle and 2.9 million sheep in the past 12 months.

Mr Street has been part of the business’ executive team since early 2017.

Announcing his appointment, AuctionsPlus chairman and Elders managing director, Mark Allison, said Mr Street was chosen from a strong field of candidates.

Angus knows every inch of the AuctionsPlus platform and has fantastic rapport with our national customer network - Mark Allison, AuctionsPlus chairman

“He is a leader known for his collaborative leadership style and his ability to translate strategy into practical solutions,” he said.

“Angus knows every inch of the AuctionsPlus platform and has fantastic rapport with our national customer network.

“He is a champion of the AuctionsPlus culture and we are excited to enter our next chapter with him leading the team.”

AuctionsPlus has enjoyed 60 per cent revenue growth and a 40pc rise sheep and cattle throughput since 2015.



It now facilitates the sale of livestock worth more than $830 million annually.

Mr Street said it was a privilege to be part of an organisation delivering high quality services and innovative solutions to the farm sector, and developing talented professionals into leaders in the many areas in which it operated.

“We are an organisation led by a purpose – to connect and empower assessors, buyers and sellers nationally through simple technology that redefines livestock trading,” he said.

“I am excited to work with our wonderful team that supports the trusted livestock marketplace, drives value in our customers’ businesses and continuously evolves our technology solutions.”

RELATED READING: AACo nets Anna Speer

Mr Street, originally from a livestock property in NSW’s Upper Hunter Valley, grew up with a close connection to agriculture’s early farm computer age in the 1980s and 1990s.

His father Jamie’s computer technology business provided services, including early internet initiatives, at Scone, Dubbo and Goulburn.

Immediately prior to joining AuctionsPlus Mr Street worked on a Horticulture Innovation funding sourcing project with co-investors involved in the Asian market, having earlier studied in Shanghai to gain a Masters of Business Administration.

Between 2010 and 2013 he was with the communications and development adoption team at MLA.

His time with the peak meat industry body included working through the controversial fallout from the beef industry’s crippling live cattle export ban for six months in 2011.

He is a business graduate from Bond University in Queensland whose communications and marketing career began as a journalist on suburban newspapers in Sydney.

Still connected with the family farm “Green Creek”, at Timor near Scone, Mr Street also spent five years on the Future Farmers Network board, including two as treasurer until this year.

He officially begins his new AuctionsPlus job on August 1, taking over from acting CEO, Ken Salan, who has led the organisation since Ms Speer’s departure.