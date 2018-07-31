Rabo confirms drought help measures

Agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank remains upbeat about the farm sector’s situation despite feeling the need to reiterate it will not impose higher interest rates on loans defaulting due to severe drought.

Following of last week’s National Australia Bank decision to stop imposing penalty rates where drought-hit farmers were unable to meet loan repayments, Rabobank said assistance it offered drought-impacted clients already included no additional penalty rates to loans in default because of drought (in drought-declared regions).

“We have very good practices in place to support our clients whose businesses are drought-affected,” said Australian chief executive officer, Peter Knoblanche.

He said most Rabo clients were managing the dry conditions well in drought-hit NSW, Queensland and parts of southern Australia, and remained in overall strong positions.



However, Rabobank was providing support where required through the current difficulties.

“There are some very challenging seasonal conditions in a number of parts of the country at the moment, with serious to severe rainfall deficiencies in large areas of NSW and southern to central Queensland, as well as other parts of eastern and southern Australia and some pockets of WA,” Mr Knoblanche said.

“In instances where support is required, the bank is working alongside affected farmers and agribusiness operators, as we have done in previous droughts, to mitigate the dry weather impact and to ensure clients are well-positioned to rebuild production and financial positions when conditions improve.”

Yet, despite current challenging drought conditions in parts of the country, Mr Knoblanche said Australia’s food and agricultural sector was fundamentally “very sound, with a strong positive outlook”.

Some parts of the country which previously experienced dry conditions – including areas of Western Australia – were now enjoying improved seasonal conditions, leading to positive forecasts for harvests and improved profitability.

“And this demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of Australian farmers in managing through these difficult times,” he said.

As a global specialist in agribusiness, Rabobank took a long-term view on its clients’ businesses and understood climatic extremes, were part of being in the agricultural sector.

“It is our standard practice to stand by our clients in times of adverse conditions where circumstances are outside their control,” he said.

“We work with them individually to help deal with these problems.”



“Where required, measures include individual agreements reached with viable clients to hold off action for agreed periods to allow them time to work through their financial difficulties and re-build their financial position when seasonal conditions improve.”

Assistance for drought-impacted Rabobank customers included ‘carry on’ finance to keep viable operations running, waiver of break costs on early redemption of farm management deposits to allow access to needed funds, deferral of scheduled loan payments, waiver of fees on loan increases necessary for rebuilding operations and waiver of fees for equipment finance variations.



“Both globally and locally, Rabobank has a very positive view on the future growth prospects for Australia’s agricultural sector,” Mr Knoblanche said.

“In the past 10 years we have significantly increased our operations throughout rural Australia, opening new branches and rapidly growing our rural branch staff.

“We are excited about continuing to expand and develop our business operations throughout rural Australia into the future.”

Any clients struggling with the impacts of drought, who were not already speaking to the bank, were urged to contact their local rural manager or branch or call Rabobank on 1800 025 484.

