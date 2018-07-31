Federal government urged to act on drought relief

Pressure is mounting on the federal government to act on drought relief after the NSW Government yesterday announced $500 million in drought assistance measures.



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has come under fire from the Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Joel Fitzgibbon, for announcing a review into the Farm Household Allowance (FHA) on Sunday.

Mr Fitzgibbon said the government was ramping up its propaganda in an attempt to “fool people into believing it is acting” on drought relief.



“The fact is the Turnbull Government has already reviewed the current drought measures and is yet to publish its final response to the review,” he said.

“Further questions need to be asked as to what the Turnbull Government is doing to ensure that the mutual obligations attached to the FHA payment such as the Financial Improvement Agreement are properly assessed.

“For five year the Coalition Government has allowed progress on drought reform to stall. Rather than working with the States to find real, long-term solutions, the Turnbull Government has relied on difficult to access loans which are rarely a solution in any case.”

But Mr Littleproud, who recently announced the FHA would be extended for a fourth year, said it was timely to review the assistance measure.

"The Farm Household Allowance has helped almost 8000 of Australia's approximately 80,000 farmers over the past four years as we've invested $230 million," Minister Littleproud said.

"More than 80 per cent of farmers surveyed have said they're happy with the structure of it and the assistance it provides.

“The current net asset threshold cut-off has been lifted to $2.6 million and farmers who are receiving less than $52,000 a year in income can apply for a hardship exemption regardless.”

Mr Littleproud said it was logical to review the assistance package, four years after it was first introduced.

"The Department of Agriculture estimates there may be 19,000 farmers eligible for Farm Household Allowance who have not applied for it,” he said.

"That prompted me to ask the question, why?

“We need to know the answer and this review will provide it. I've called again and again for farmers not to self-assess whether they qualify for the FHA.”

The former Agriculture Minister and Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce has also weighed into the issue, saying “the federal government has now got a role to play” on drought relief.

“It’s good to see that the state government has taken a step into the freight subsidy area, because that is what has been asked for by so many farmers’ groups,” he said.

“The federal government has now got a role to play – in discussions with the National party this morning, I impressed on them how important it is that on a federal level we do more.”

Mr Joyce said an anticipated visit from his successor as deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack within the next week could kickstart that “more”.

“That’s all important to drive, further, outcomes we need.”

MORE SUPPORT SOUGHT: Barnaby Joyce at a media doorstop interview he called this afternoon. Photo: Gareth Gardner

The Coalition would have to “take [its] medicine” after Saturday’s by-election results in the Queensland electorate of Longman; Labor regained the seat in what has been described as a “thumping” victory.

“I think it’s very likely after the Longman by-election that the federal government’s going to take a very strong focus on the things that matter to people ... drought, power prices, making sure people clearly understand that what we’re fighting for is to make our nation a stronger place; look after people who are under the pump and in drought.”

When asked when farmers should expect to hear about further federal assistance measures, he said: “As soon as possible”.

“In any of my discussions, I haven’t said, ‘Wait ’til next year’ – I’m pushing trying to to get things happening now.”

Farmers wishing to know more about FHA eligibility should see their local Rural Financial Counsellor or call the Department of Human Services Farmer Assistance Hotline on 13 23 16.

- Additional reporting Carolyn Millet