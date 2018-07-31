AustSafe and Sunsuper set to merge

ONE of the widely known super funds in the horticulture industry and regular sponsor of events, AustSafe Super, will merge with Sunsuper.

The combined fund would make it one of the nation’s biggest superannuation funds, with more than $58 billion in funds under management, 130,000 employers and 1.4 million members.

​The respective boards of the two companies signed a Successor Fund Transfer Deed in early July, which authorises a merger of the two funds with a target date of early 2019.



According to a statement, the merger is driven by “both funds’ shared values and their solid commitment to members”.



It also said the merger provides an opportunity to expand the delivery of services and products to members in rural and regional areas through greater economies of scale.

AustSafe Super’s independent chair, Henry Smerdon, said the merger was testament to both funds’ drive for better member outcomes.



“This is a particularly well-suited match and good cultural fit for both organisations,” Mr Smerdon said.



“Both funds started in Qld within a year of each other, are based on a profit-for-member model, provide industry-leading services and have a passion for rural and regional Australia.

“The decision to merge was not one that has been taken lightly, but we think it will result in a tremendous outcome for both AustSafe Super and Sunsuper employers and members.



“The coming together of these two organisations will provide members with a fund that has a strong competitive position in the market and one that values them.



“It will help to deliver both the best possible member experience and provide financial security in their retirement.”



Sunsuper chair, Andrew Fraser, said with a shared objective of always acting in members’ best interests, a successful merger between Sunsuper and AustSafe Super would drive greater efficiencies, foster a stronger competitive position in the market, and ultimately generate greater value for both funds’ customers in the form of enhanced services and lower fees.

“Like AustSafe Super, Sunsuper has a long heritage of supporting rural and regional areas with around 380,000 of the Fund’s members and 40,000 employers currently living and working within these communities,” Mr Fraser said.

“Additionally, with Sunsuper’s recent successful merger with Melbourne-based Kinetic Super, this partnership represents a further opportunity to set the gold standard for the industry in terms of best practice for super fund mergers,” he said.

The story AustSafe and Sunsuper set to merge first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.